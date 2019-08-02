Comparing of FireEye Inc. (FEYE) and SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI)

Since FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) and SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FireEye Inc. 16 3.35 N/A -1.27 0.00 SolarWinds Corporation 18 6.26 N/A -0.13 0.00

In table 1 we can see FireEye Inc. and SolarWinds Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has FireEye Inc. and SolarWinds Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FireEye Inc. 0.00% -38.2% -9.3% SolarWinds Corporation 0.00% -1.6% -0.8%

Liquidity

FireEye Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, SolarWinds Corporation which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. FireEye Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to SolarWinds Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for FireEye Inc. and SolarWinds Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FireEye Inc. 0 3 2 2.40 SolarWinds Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

$20 is FireEye Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 42.65%. Meanwhile, SolarWinds Corporation’s average price target is $17.5, while its potential downside is -1.41%. The information presented earlier suggests that FireEye Inc. looks more robust than SolarWinds Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both FireEye Inc. and SolarWinds Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 76.7% and 97.1% respectively. Insiders owned 3% of FireEye Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.9% of SolarWinds Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FireEye Inc. -5.36% 0.74% -7.35% -14.82% -3.23% -7.46% SolarWinds Corporation -0.5% -0.44% -7.1% 3.58% 0% 29.57%

For the past year FireEye Inc. has -7.46% weaker performance while SolarWinds Corporation has 29.57% stronger performance.

Summary

SolarWinds Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors FireEye Inc.

FireEye, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides vector-specific appliance and cloud-based solutions detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. It offers threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products; email security solutions; endpoint security solutions; and content security products; and security management and orchestration products, such as Central Management System, FireEye Security Orchestrator, Threat Analytics Platform; Malware Analysis series of appliances; and Enterprise Forensics series of appliances. It also offers Security-as-a-Service solutions comprising cloud-based Email Threat Prevention solution; FireEye Helix platform; and FireEye-as-a-Service managed service; threat intelligence subscriptions, such as Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, Advanced Threat Intelligence, and FireEye iSIGHT Intelligence; and customer support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides professional services, including incident response, compromise assessments, and related security consulting services; cyber threat intelligence services; and training services. It serves telecommunications providers, financial services entities, Internet search engines, social networking sites, stock exchanges, electrical grid operators, networking vendors, oil and gas companies, healthcare and pharmaceutical companies, and local and international governmental agencies. FireEye, Inc. provides its products and services through distributors, resellers, and strategic partners in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and other regions. The company was formerly known as NetForts, Inc. and changed its name to FireEye, Inc. in September 2005. FireEye, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products that are designed to solve the day-to-day problems encountered by technology professionals managing complex IT infrastructure covering on-premise, cloud, and hybrid IT environments. The company markets and sells its products directly to database administrators, storage administrators, Web operators, and DevOps professionals, as well as managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SolarWinds Parent, Inc. and changed its name to SolarWinds Corporation in May 2018. SolarWinds Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.