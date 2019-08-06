Comparing of FireEye Inc. (FEYE) and Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)

This is a contrast between FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) and Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FireEye Inc. 16 3.28 N/A -1.27 0.00 Micro Focus International plc 24 2.35 N/A 3.43 6.09

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has FireEye Inc. and Micro Focus International plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FireEye Inc. 0.00% -38.2% -9.3% Micro Focus International plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for FireEye Inc. and Micro Focus International plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FireEye Inc. 0 3 2 2.40 Micro Focus International plc 0 1 0 2.00

The average target price of FireEye Inc. is $20, with potential upside of 50.94%. Competitively Micro Focus International plc has a consensus target price of $21, with potential upside of 4.43%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that FireEye Inc. seems more appealing than Micro Focus International plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 76.7% of FireEye Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 18.77% of Micro Focus International plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3% of FireEye Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FireEye Inc. -5.36% 0.74% -7.35% -14.82% -3.23% -7.46% Micro Focus International plc -1.6% -21.93% -11.95% -11.71% 3.56% 0.55%

For the past year FireEye Inc. had bearish trend while Micro Focus International plc had bullish trend.

Summary

Micro Focus International plc beats FireEye Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

FireEye, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides vector-specific appliance and cloud-based solutions detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. It offers threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products; email security solutions; endpoint security solutions; and content security products; and security management and orchestration products, such as Central Management System, FireEye Security Orchestrator, Threat Analytics Platform; Malware Analysis series of appliances; and Enterprise Forensics series of appliances. It also offers Security-as-a-Service solutions comprising cloud-based Email Threat Prevention solution; FireEye Helix platform; and FireEye-as-a-Service managed service; threat intelligence subscriptions, such as Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, Advanced Threat Intelligence, and FireEye iSIGHT Intelligence; and customer support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides professional services, including incident response, compromise assessments, and related security consulting services; cyber threat intelligence services; and training services. It serves telecommunications providers, financial services entities, Internet search engines, social networking sites, stock exchanges, electrical grid operators, networking vendors, oil and gas companies, healthcare and pharmaceutical companies, and local and international governmental agencies. FireEye, Inc. provides its products and services through distributors, resellers, and strategic partners in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and other regions. The company was formerly known as NetForts, Inc. and changed its name to FireEye, Inc. in September 2005. FireEye, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through Micro Focus and SUSE segments. It provides software products in the areas of collaboration, endpoint management, file and networking services, identity and access management, information archiving, security management, terminal emulation, and software delivery and testing, as well as COBOL development and mainframe, and data center solutions. The company offers enterprise Linux, OpenStack private cloud, software-defined storage, and other IT infrastructure management and optimization solutions; and professional, and training and education services. Micro Focus International plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom.