Comparing of FireEye Inc. (FEYE) and Its Competitors

We are contrasting FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

FireEye Inc. has 76.7% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 59.81% institutional ownership for its competitors. 3% of FireEye Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.26% of all Application Software companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have FireEye Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FireEye Inc. 1,518,141,592.92% -38.20% -9.30% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares FireEye Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio FireEye Inc. 205.86M 14 0.00 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for FireEye Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FireEye Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.11 1.77 2.71 2.59

FireEye Inc. presently has an average target price of $15.5, suggesting a potential upside of 18.32%. The competitors have a potential upside of 72.43%. Based on the results given earlier, FireEye Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors, equities research analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of FireEye Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FireEye Inc. -5.36% 0.74% -7.35% -14.82% -3.23% -7.46% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year FireEye Inc. had bearish trend while FireEye Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

FireEye Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, FireEye Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.15 and has 2.14 Quick Ratio. FireEye Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than FireEye Inc.

Volatility and Risk

FireEye Inc. is 12.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.88. Competitively, FireEye Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.19 which is 18.59% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

FireEye Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

FireEye Inc.’s competitors beat FireEye Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

FireEye, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides vector-specific appliance and cloud-based solutions detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. It offers threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products; email security solutions; endpoint security solutions; and content security products; and security management and orchestration products, such as Central Management System, FireEye Security Orchestrator, Threat Analytics Platform; Malware Analysis series of appliances; and Enterprise Forensics series of appliances. It also offers Security-as-a-Service solutions comprising cloud-based Email Threat Prevention solution; FireEye Helix platform; and FireEye-as-a-Service managed service; threat intelligence subscriptions, such as Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, Advanced Threat Intelligence, and FireEye iSIGHT Intelligence; and customer support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides professional services, including incident response, compromise assessments, and related security consulting services; cyber threat intelligence services; and training services. It serves telecommunications providers, financial services entities, Internet search engines, social networking sites, stock exchanges, electrical grid operators, networking vendors, oil and gas companies, healthcare and pharmaceutical companies, and local and international governmental agencies. FireEye, Inc. provides its products and services through distributors, resellers, and strategic partners in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and other regions. The company was formerly known as NetForts, Inc. and changed its name to FireEye, Inc. in September 2005. FireEye, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.