Comparing of FireEye Inc. (FEYE) and Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)

As Application Software businesses, FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) and Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FireEye Inc. 15 3.52 N/A -1.27 0.00 Inpixon 1 1.36 N/A 16.88 0.02

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of FireEye Inc. and Inpixon.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FireEye Inc. 0.00% -38.2% -9.3% Inpixon 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.88 shows that FireEye Inc. is 12.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Inpixon’s 44.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.44 beta.

Liquidity

FireEye Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2 and 2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Inpixon are 1 and 0.9 respectively. FireEye Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Inpixon.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for FireEye Inc. and Inpixon.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FireEye Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Inpixon 0 0 0 0.00

FireEye Inc.’s upside potential is 16.06% at a $16.33 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 76.7% of FireEye Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 9.2% of Inpixon are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3% of FireEye Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.06% of Inpixon’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FireEye Inc. -5.36% 0.74% -7.35% -14.82% -3.23% -7.46% Inpixon -3.29% -31.64% -52.23% -82.3% -91.7% -87.57%

For the past year FireEye Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Inpixon.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors FireEye Inc. beats Inpixon.

FireEye, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides vector-specific appliance and cloud-based solutions detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. It offers threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products; email security solutions; endpoint security solutions; and content security products; and security management and orchestration products, such as Central Management System, FireEye Security Orchestrator, Threat Analytics Platform; Malware Analysis series of appliances; and Enterprise Forensics series of appliances. It also offers Security-as-a-Service solutions comprising cloud-based Email Threat Prevention solution; FireEye Helix platform; and FireEye-as-a-Service managed service; threat intelligence subscriptions, such as Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, Advanced Threat Intelligence, and FireEye iSIGHT Intelligence; and customer support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides professional services, including incident response, compromise assessments, and related security consulting services; cyber threat intelligence services; and training services. It serves telecommunications providers, financial services entities, Internet search engines, social networking sites, stock exchanges, electrical grid operators, networking vendors, oil and gas companies, healthcare and pharmaceutical companies, and local and international governmental agencies. FireEye, Inc. provides its products and services through distributors, resellers, and strategic partners in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and other regions. The company was formerly known as NetForts, Inc. and changed its name to FireEye, Inc. in September 2005. FireEye, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates through Mobile, IoT & Big Data Products; Storage and Computing; SaaS (software-as-a-services); and Professional Services segments. It offers AirPatrol, a location-based security and marketing platform for wireless and cellular devices to detect, monitor, and manage the content and behavior of smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices based on their location and user; and Big Data appliance products. The company also provides enterprise computing and storage, virtualization, business continuity, networking, and information technology business consulting services; and software-as-a-services or Internet based hosting services, including cloud-based big data analytics and enterprise solutions to the media, publishing, and entertainment industries. In addition, it offers custom application/software design, architecture and development, program management, system consulting, outsourcing, staff augmentation, data center design and operation, data migration, and other non-SaaS services. Further, the company provides IT integration and engineering solutions for network performance, secure wireless infrastructure, software application lifecycle support, and physical cyber security. It serves civilian and defense federal, state, and local government agencies, as well as enterprise customers in various sectors, including retail, manufacturing, life sciences, bio-tech, high-tech, agriculture, financial services, utilities, media and entertainment, and telecom. The company was formerly known as Sysorex Global and changed its name to Inpixon in March 2017. Inpixon is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.