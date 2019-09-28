Comparing of FireEye Inc. (FEYE) and BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR)

FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) and BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FireEye Inc. 14 9.37 205.86M -1.27 0.00 BSQUARE Corporation 1 0.00 9.60M -1.11 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of FireEye Inc. and BSQUARE Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FireEye Inc. 1,519,261,992.62% -38.2% -9.3% BSQUARE Corporation 759,854,361.25% -67.8% -40.3%

Risk & Volatility

FireEye Inc. is 12.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.88. From a competition point of view, BSQUARE Corporation has a 1.83 beta which is 83.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of FireEye Inc. are 2 and 2 respectively. Its competitor BSQUARE Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 2.1. BSQUARE Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than FireEye Inc.

Analyst Ratings

FireEye Inc. and BSQUARE Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FireEye Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 BSQUARE Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

FireEye Inc.’s upside potential is 18.32% at a $15.5 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both FireEye Inc. and BSQUARE Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 76.7% and 31% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3% of FireEye Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.9% of BSQUARE Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FireEye Inc. -5.36% 0.74% -7.35% -14.82% -3.23% -7.46% BSQUARE Corporation 5% 6.78% -37% -40.86% -45.22% -18.71%

For the past year FireEye Inc. has stronger performance than BSQUARE Corporation

Summary

FireEye Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors BSQUARE Corporation.

FireEye, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides vector-specific appliance and cloud-based solutions detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. It offers threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products; email security solutions; endpoint security solutions; and content security products; and security management and orchestration products, such as Central Management System, FireEye Security Orchestrator, Threat Analytics Platform; Malware Analysis series of appliances; and Enterprise Forensics series of appliances. It also offers Security-as-a-Service solutions comprising cloud-based Email Threat Prevention solution; FireEye Helix platform; and FireEye-as-a-Service managed service; threat intelligence subscriptions, such as Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, Advanced Threat Intelligence, and FireEye iSIGHT Intelligence; and customer support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides professional services, including incident response, compromise assessments, and related security consulting services; cyber threat intelligence services; and training services. It serves telecommunications providers, financial services entities, Internet search engines, social networking sites, stock exchanges, electrical grid operators, networking vendors, oil and gas companies, healthcare and pharmaceutical companies, and local and international governmental agencies. FireEye, Inc. provides its products and services through distributors, resellers, and strategic partners in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and other regions. The company was formerly known as NetForts, Inc. and changed its name to FireEye, Inc. in September 2005. FireEye, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Asia, and Europe. Its software products include HTML5 rendering engine that is based on the open-source WebKit platform and facilitates device makers to create applications and user interfaces for their devices; and TestQuest 10, a software testing automation tool. The company also offers DataV software Services, such as integration with enterprise databases; integration with internal enterprise systems; integration with external public or third-party data sources; custom application development; management of customer cloud instances hosting DataV software; training; and software integration on remote devices. In addition, it provides engineering services, such as architectural and system design; software design and development; platform development systems integration; application, middleware, and multimedia software development; quality assurance and testing; device solution strategy consulting; technical support; implementation; and test automation engineering and consulting services. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and corporate enterprises, as well as silicon vendors and peripheral vendors. BSQUARE Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.