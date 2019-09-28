Comparing of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (FTACU) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU)

This is a contrast between FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 11 0.00 31.76M 0.03 345.16 KBL Merger Corp. IV N/A 0.00 N/A 0.08 132.33

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and KBL Merger Corp. IV. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than KBL Merger Corp. IV.

Profitability

Table 2 has FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and KBL Merger Corp. IV’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 297,656,982.19% 0% 0% KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 1.1% 1%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and KBL Merger Corp. IV has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 12.42%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FinTech Acquisition Corp. III -0.03% 0.94% 5% 6.79% 0% 7% KBL Merger Corp. IV 2.36% 5.1% 7.36% 8.21% 0% 4.01%

For the past year FinTech Acquisition Corp. III has stronger performance than KBL Merger Corp. IV

Summary

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III beats on 6 of the 10 factors KBL Merger Corp. IV.