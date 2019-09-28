Comparing of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (FTACU) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU)

This is a contrast between FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|11
|0.00
|31.76M
|0.03
|345.16
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.08
|132.33
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and KBL Merger Corp. IV. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than KBL Merger Corp. IV.
Profitability
Table 2 has FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and KBL Merger Corp. IV’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|297,656,982.19%
|0%
|0%
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.00%
|1.1%
|1%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and KBL Merger Corp. IV has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 12.42%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|-0.03%
|0.94%
|5%
|6.79%
|0%
|7%
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|2.36%
|5.1%
|7.36%
|8.21%
|0%
|4.01%
For the past year FinTech Acquisition Corp. III has stronger performance than KBL Merger Corp. IV
Summary
FinTech Acquisition Corp. III beats on 6 of the 10 factors KBL Merger Corp. IV.
