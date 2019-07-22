Comparing of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (FTAC) and MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTECU)

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) and MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTECU), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 812.50 MTech Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and MTech Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and MTech Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0% MTech Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and MTech Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 9.6%. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.07% of MTech Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FinTech Acquisition Corp. III -0.51% -0.2% 0% 0% 0% 1.14% MTech Acquisition Corp. -3.99% -11.68% -9.83% 6.28% 0% 2.3%

For the past year FinTech Acquisition Corp. III was less bullish than MTech Acquisition Corp.

Summary

MTech Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors FinTech Acquisition Corp. III.