Comparing of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (FTAC) and MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTECU)

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) and MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTECU), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.01
|812.50
|MTech Acquisition Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and MTech Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 has FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and MTech Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|MTech Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and MTech Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 9.6%. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.07% of MTech Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|-0.51%
|-0.2%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.14%
|MTech Acquisition Corp.
|-3.99%
|-11.68%
|-9.83%
|6.28%
|0%
|2.3%
For the past year FinTech Acquisition Corp. III was less bullish than MTech Acquisition Corp.
Summary
MTech Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors FinTech Acquisition Corp. III.
