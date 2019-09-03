Comparing of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (FTAC) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU)

We are contrasting FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 320.32 Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.06 184.39

In table 1 we can see FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and Gores Holdings III Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Gores Holdings III Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to FinTech Acquisition Corp. III. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Gores Holdings III Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and Gores Holdings III Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0% Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III shares are held by institutional investors while 44.5% of Gores Holdings III Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FinTech Acquisition Corp. III -0.2% 0.76% 2.37% 0% 0% 3.01% Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.1% 0.57% 4.58% 0% 0% 4.58%

For the past year FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s stock price has smaller growth than Gores Holdings III Inc.

Summary

Gores Holdings III Inc. beats FinTech Acquisition Corp. III on 6 of the 7 factors.