Comparing of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (FTAC) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC)

Both FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 320.32 ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0% ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 36.3% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FinTech Acquisition Corp. III -0.2% 0.76% 2.37% 0% 0% 3.01% ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.3% 0.8% 1.82% 0% 0% 3.93%

For the past year FinTech Acquisition Corp. III was less bullish than ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.