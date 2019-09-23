Comparing of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (FTAC) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC)

Both FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|320.32
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 36.3% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|-0.2%
|0.76%
|2.37%
|0%
|0%
|3.01%
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.3%
|0.8%
|1.82%
|0%
|0%
|3.93%
For the past year FinTech Acquisition Corp. III was less bullish than ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
