Comparing of Finjan Holdings Inc. (FNJN) and UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Both Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) and UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finjan Holdings Inc. 2 0.00 17.75M -0.55 0.00 UP Fintech Holding Limited 5 0.00 63.52M -1.14 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finjan Holdings Inc. 920,547,661.03% -25.1% -20.6% UP Fintech Holding Limited 1,392,127,640.92% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Finjan Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor UP Fintech Holding Limited are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. Finjan Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to UP Fintech Holding Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67.5% of Finjan Holdings Inc. shares and 2.6% of UP Fintech Holding Limited shares. Finjan Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.45% of UP Fintech Holding Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Finjan Holdings Inc. -1.83% -0.92% -28.81% -23.76% -47.69% -14.34% UP Fintech Holding Limited -3.89% -23.08% -68.89% 0% 0% -61.54%

For the past year Finjan Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than UP Fintech Holding Limited.

Summary

UP Fintech Holding Limited beats on 6 of the 9 factors Finjan Holdings Inc.

Finjan Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, trojans, and other Web and network threats. Its patented technologies are used in specific cybersecurity technology areas, including endpoint/cloud software, Web gateway/Internet infrastructure, networking equipment markets, and mobile security. The companyÂ’s technology scans and repels the latest and unknown threats to network, Web, and endpoint devices on a real-time basis. It also provides investments in cybersecurity technologies and intellectual property; offers cyber risk and cyber security advisory services; and develops mobile security applications. Finjan Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in East Palo Alto, California.