Comparing of Finjan Holdings Inc. (FNJN) and Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET)

Both Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) and Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finjan Holdings Inc. 2 7.35 N/A -0.55 0.00 Safe-T Group Ltd 2 1.31 N/A -8.92 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Finjan Holdings Inc. and Safe-T Group Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finjan Holdings Inc. 0.00% -25.1% -20.6% Safe-T Group Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67.5% of Finjan Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 12.77% of Safe-T Group Ltd are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Finjan Holdings Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.6% of Safe-T Group Ltd’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Finjan Holdings Inc. -1.83% -0.92% -28.81% -23.76% -47.69% -14.34% Safe-T Group Ltd -10.5% -29.65% -50.81% -57.84% 0% -59.26%

For the past year Finjan Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Safe-T Group Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Finjan Holdings Inc. beats Safe-T Group Ltd.

Finjan Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, trojans, and other Web and network threats. Its patented technologies are used in specific cybersecurity technology areas, including endpoint/cloud software, Web gateway/Internet infrastructure, networking equipment markets, and mobile security. The companyÂ’s technology scans and repels the latest and unknown threats to network, Web, and endpoint devices on a real-time basis. It also provides investments in cybersecurity technologies and intellectual property; offers cyber risk and cyber security advisory services; and develops mobile security applications. Finjan Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in East Palo Alto, California.

Safe-T Group Ltd provides security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud. It serves customers in healthcare, financial services, insurance, retail, manufacturing, law firms, and defense and law enforcement industries, as well as governments and education institutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.