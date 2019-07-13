Comparing of Finjan Holdings Inc. (FNJN) and Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Both Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) and Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finjan Holdings Inc. 3 3.46 N/A 0.60 4.65 Mimecast Limited 45 8.37 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Finjan Holdings Inc. and Mimecast Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 has Finjan Holdings Inc. and Mimecast Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finjan Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mimecast Limited 0.00% -8.7% -2.6%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.31 shows that Finjan Holdings Inc. is 69.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Mimecast Limited has a 1.09 beta and it is 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Finjan Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, Mimecast Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Finjan Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mimecast Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Finjan Holdings Inc. and Mimecast Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Finjan Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mimecast Limited 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Mimecast Limited’s potential upside is 20.06% and its consensus price target is $58.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 65.5% of Finjan Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 68.1% of Mimecast Limited are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% are Finjan Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% are Mimecast Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Finjan Holdings Inc. -9.35% -6.33% -9.94% -27.39% -4.42% 11.95% Mimecast Limited -9.02% -6.37% -5.92% 31.06% 14.76% 39.4%

For the past year Finjan Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Mimecast Limited.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Finjan Holdings Inc. beats Mimecast Limited.

Finjan Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, trojans, and other Web and network threats. Its patented technologies are used in specific cybersecurity technology areas, including endpoint/cloud software, Web gateway/Internet infrastructure, networking equipment markets, and mobile security. The companyÂ’s technology scans and repels the latest and unknown threats to network, Web, and endpoint devices on a real-time basis. It also provides investments in cybersecurity technologies and intellectual property; offers cyber risk and cyber security advisory services; and develops mobile security applications. Finjan Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in East Palo Alto, California.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems. Its Mimecast Email Security services also comprise Secure Messaging for sharing sensitive information with external contacts through email; and Data Leak Prevention, which prevents the inadvertent or malicious loss of sensitive corporate data with advanced data leak prevention and content controls. In addition, the company offers Mimecast Mailbox Continuity, which protects email and data against the threat of downtime as a result of system failure, natural disasters, planned maintenance, system upgrades, and migrations; and Mimecast Enterprise Information Archiving that offers cloud archive consolidation of inbound, outbound and internal email, files, and instant messaging in an archive, as well as incorporates legacy data from additional archives into the same searchable store. Further, it provides Service Bundles, a unified service managed from a single administration console; and Mimecast Mobile and Desktop Apps for mobile, PC, and Mac users to get self-service access to security features. The company sells its services through direct sales and channel partners. Mimecast Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.