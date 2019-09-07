Comparing of Finjan Holdings Inc. (FNJN) and Avalara Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) and Avalara Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finjan Holdings Inc. 3 6.90 N/A -0.55 0.00 Avalara Inc. 69 19.15 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Finjan Holdings Inc. and Avalara Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) and Avalara Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finjan Holdings Inc. 0.00% -25.1% -20.6% Avalara Inc. 0.00% -51.2% -20.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Finjan Holdings Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Its competitor Avalara Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Finjan Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Avalara Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Finjan Holdings Inc. and Avalara Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Finjan Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Avalara Inc. 0 0 7 3.00

Meanwhile, Avalara Inc.’s consensus price target is $90.38, while its potential upside is 11.44%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Finjan Holdings Inc. and Avalara Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.5% and 71.5% respectively. 0.8% are Finjan Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.2% of Avalara Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Finjan Holdings Inc. -1.83% -0.92% -28.81% -23.76% -47.69% -14.34% Avalara Inc. -1.81% 7.82% 40.36% 105.19% 101.68% 161.57%

For the past year Finjan Holdings Inc. has -14.34% weaker performance while Avalara Inc. has 161.57% stronger performance.

Summary

Avalara Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Finjan Holdings Inc.

Finjan Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, trojans, and other Web and network threats. Its patented technologies are used in specific cybersecurity technology areas, including endpoint/cloud software, Web gateway/Internet infrastructure, networking equipment markets, and mobile security. The companyÂ’s technology scans and repels the latest and unknown threats to network, Web, and endpoint devices on a real-time basis. It also provides investments in cybersecurity technologies and intellectual property; offers cyber risk and cyber security advisory services; and develops mobile security applications. Finjan Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in East Palo Alto, California.

Avalara, Inc. provides transaction tax compliance cloud-based solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs. The company's solutions include AvaTax, a solution for determining sales tax in the United States; Avalara Returns for tax return preparation, filing, and remittance; and Avalara Compliance Document Management solution, which creates, validates, stores, and manages sales tax exemption and reseller certificates. It also provides professional services, including nexus studies and analysis, voluntary compliance initiatives, tax registrations, and specialized tax research; MatrixMaster, a product taxability database for retail operations; Avalara CloudConnect, a hardware device; VAT Expert, a web-based solution that checks the validity of customer and supplier VAT numbers and provides VAT determinations in the form of invoices; and Brazilian tax compliance solutions that address the Brazilian transaction tax regimes. The company was formerly known as Advantage Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Avalara, Inc. in December 2005. Avalara, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.