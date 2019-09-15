Comparing of Finjan Holdings Inc. (FNJN) and 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Both Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) and 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finjan Holdings Inc. 3 7.62 N/A -0.55 0.00 2U Inc. 43 2.54 N/A -0.79 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Finjan Holdings Inc. and 2U Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finjan Holdings Inc. 0.00% -25.1% -20.6% 2U Inc. 0.00% -6.5% -5.4%

Volatility & Risk

Finjan Holdings Inc. is 66.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.34 beta. Competitively, 2U Inc.’s beta is 0.85 which is 15.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Finjan Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, 2U Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 and has 5.1 Quick Ratio. Finjan Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than 2U Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Finjan Holdings Inc. and 2U Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Finjan Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 2U Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively 2U Inc. has a consensus target price of $37.75, with potential upside of 96.51%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67.5% of Finjan Holdings Inc. shares and 0% of 2U Inc. shares. Finjan Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Competitively, 2U Inc. has 2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Finjan Holdings Inc. -1.83% -0.92% -28.81% -23.76% -47.69% -14.34% 2U Inc. -65.72% -66.87% -78.48% -77.37% -83.03% -74.26%

For the past year Finjan Holdings Inc. was less bearish than 2U Inc.

Finjan Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, trojans, and other Web and network threats. Its patented technologies are used in specific cybersecurity technology areas, including endpoint/cloud software, Web gateway/Internet infrastructure, networking equipment markets, and mobile security. The companyÂ’s technology scans and repels the latest and unknown threats to network, Web, and endpoint devices on a real-time basis. It also provides investments in cybersecurity technologies and intellectual property; offers cyber risk and cyber security advisory services; and develops mobile security applications. Finjan Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in East Palo Alto, California.

2U, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver education to students. Its cloud-based SaaS platform solutions include online campus, an online learning platform that enables its clients to offer educational content together with instructor-led classes in a live, intimate, and engaging setting through proprietary Web-based and mobile applications. The companyÂ’s integrated back-end applications launch, operate, and support clients' programs, as well as provide clients with real-time data and analytical insight related to student performance and engagement, student satisfaction, and enrollment. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services, including content development and student acquisition, admissions application advisory, student and faculty support, student field placement, accessibility, immersion support, faculty recruitment, and state authorization services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.