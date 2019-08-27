Comparing of Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) and Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

This is a contrast between Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) and Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Midwest Banks and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fifth Third Bancorp 27 2.64 N/A 2.97 10.01 Old National Bancorp 17 3.83 N/A 1.30 13.53

Table 1 demonstrates Fifth Third Bancorp and Old National Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Old National Bancorp has lower revenue and earnings than Fifth Third Bancorp. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Fifth Third Bancorp has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old National Bancorp, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fifth Third Bancorp 0.00% 13.5% 1.4% Old National Bancorp 0.00% 7.7% 1%

Volatility and Risk

Fifth Third Bancorp has a beta of 1.34 and its 34.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Old National Bancorp’s 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.97 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and Old National Bancorp are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fifth Third Bancorp 0 5 3 2.38 Old National Bancorp 0 0 0 0.00

$31.75 is Fifth Third Bancorp’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 24.95%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Fifth Third Bancorp and Old National Bancorp are owned by institutional investors at 84.6% and 65.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Old National Bancorp’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fifth Third Bancorp 0.1% 4.84% 4.18% 9.8% -0.2% 26.18% Old National Bancorp -0.23% 4.88% 5.07% 8.91% -9.46% 14.35%

For the past year Fifth Third Bancorp has stronger performance than Old National Bancorp

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Fifth Third Bancorp beats Old National Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Wealth and Asset Management. The Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers. The Branch Banking segment provides deposit and loan products to individuals and small businesses. This segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity loans and lines of credit, credit cards, and loans for automobiles and personal financing needs, as well as cash management services. The Consumer Lending segment engages in direct lending activities that include origination, retention, and servicing of residential mortgage and home equity loans or lines of credit; and indirect lending activities, including loans to consumers through correspondent lenders and automobile dealers. The Wealth and Asset Management segment provides various investment alternatives for individuals, companies, and not-for-profit organizations. It offers retail brokerage services to individual clients; and broker dealer services to the institutional marketplace. This segment also provides asset management services; holistic strategies to affluent clients in wealth planning, investing, insurance, and wealth protection; and advisory services for institutional clients comprising states and municipalities. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 1,191 full-service banking centers and 2,495 ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, and North Carolina. Fifth Third Bancorp was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing. It also provides debit and ATM cards, telephone access, and online banking, as well as other electronic and mobile banking services; and cash management, private banking, brokerage, trust, and investment advisory services. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 203 banking centers located primarily in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, and Wisconsin. Old National Bancorp was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.