Comparing of Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) and Its Rivals

As Regional – Midwest Banks company, Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.6% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.06% of all Regional – Midwest Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.67% of all Regional – Midwest Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Fifth Third Bancorp and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fifth Third Bancorp 0.00% 13.50% 1.40% Industry Average 27.12% 10.05% 1.12%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Fifth Third Bancorp and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Fifth Third Bancorp N/A 27 10.01 Industry Average 305.24M 1.13B 14.97

Fifth Third Bancorp has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Fifth Third Bancorp is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fifth Third Bancorp 0 5 3 2.38 Industry Average 1.00 2.17 1.40 2.66

Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average target price of $31.75, suggesting a potential upside of 25.89%. The potential upside of the rivals is 4.73%. With higher probable upside potential for Fifth Third Bancorp’s competitors, analysts think Fifth Third Bancorp is less favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Fifth Third Bancorp and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fifth Third Bancorp 0.1% 4.84% 4.18% 9.8% -0.2% 26.18% Industry Average 1.71% 2.78% 4.07% 7.89% 5.97% 13.23%

For the past year Fifth Third Bancorp has stronger performance than Fifth Third Bancorp’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

Fifth Third Bancorp has a beta of 1.34 and its 34.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Fifth Third Bancorp’s competitors are 18.24% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.82 beta.

Dividends

Fifth Third Bancorp does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Fifth Third Bancorp’s peers show that they’re better in 5 of the 5 factors compared to the company itself.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Wealth and Asset Management. The Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers. The Branch Banking segment provides deposit and loan products to individuals and small businesses. This segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity loans and lines of credit, credit cards, and loans for automobiles and personal financing needs, as well as cash management services. The Consumer Lending segment engages in direct lending activities that include origination, retention, and servicing of residential mortgage and home equity loans or lines of credit; and indirect lending activities, including loans to consumers through correspondent lenders and automobile dealers. The Wealth and Asset Management segment provides various investment alternatives for individuals, companies, and not-for-profit organizations. It offers retail brokerage services to individual clients; and broker dealer services to the institutional marketplace. This segment also provides asset management services; holistic strategies to affluent clients in wealth planning, investing, insurance, and wealth protection; and advisory services for institutional clients comprising states and municipalities. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 1,191 full-service banking centers and 2,495 ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, and North Carolina. Fifth Third Bancorp was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.