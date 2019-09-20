Comparing of Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) and First Mid Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) and First Mid Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Regional – Midwest Banks. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fifth Third Bancorp 27 2.87 N/A 2.97 10.01 First Mid Bancshares Inc. 34 3.46 N/A 2.67 12.74

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. First Mid Bancshares Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Fifth Third Bancorp. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Fifth Third Bancorp’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fifth Third Bancorp 0.00% 13.5% 1.4% First Mid Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 1%

Volatility and Risk

Fifth Third Bancorp’s 1.34 beta indicates that its volatility is 34.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. First Mid Bancshares Inc. on the other hand, has 0.45 beta which makes it 55.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and First Mid Bancshares Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fifth Third Bancorp 0 5 3 2.38 First Mid Bancshares Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Fifth Third Bancorp’s upside potential is 13.60% at a $31.75 average target price. Competitively the average target price of First Mid Bancshares Inc. is $37, which is potential 6.44% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Fifth Third Bancorp looks more robust than First Mid Bancshares Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.6% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors while 29.4% of First Mid Bancshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.5% of First Mid Bancshares Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fifth Third Bancorp 0.1% 4.84% 4.18% 9.8% -0.2% 26.18% First Mid Bancshares Inc. 0.92% -1.56% -1.79% 4.8% -15.52% 6.77%

For the past year Fifth Third Bancorp’s stock price has bigger growth than First Mid Bancshares Inc.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Wealth and Asset Management. The Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers. The Branch Banking segment provides deposit and loan products to individuals and small businesses. This segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity loans and lines of credit, credit cards, and loans for automobiles and personal financing needs, as well as cash management services. The Consumer Lending segment engages in direct lending activities that include origination, retention, and servicing of residential mortgage and home equity loans or lines of credit; and indirect lending activities, including loans to consumers through correspondent lenders and automobile dealers. The Wealth and Asset Management segment provides various investment alternatives for individuals, companies, and not-for-profit organizations. It offers retail brokerage services to individual clients; and broker dealer services to the institutional marketplace. This segment also provides asset management services; holistic strategies to affluent clients in wealth planning, investing, insurance, and wealth protection; and advisory services for institutional clients comprising states and municipalities. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 1,191 full-service banking centers and 2,495 ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, and North Carolina. Fifth Third Bancorp was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.