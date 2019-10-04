Comparing of Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP)

Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidus Investment Corporation 15 3.33 N/A 1.87 8.66 The Carlyle Group L.P. 25 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Fidus Investment Corporation and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Fidus Investment Corporation and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidus Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Fidus Investment Corporation and The Carlyle Group L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidus Investment Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

Fidus Investment Corporation’s average price target is $17.5, while its potential upside is 22.04%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Fidus Investment Corporation and The Carlyle Group L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 30.34% and 0% respectively. Fidus Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.27%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fidus Investment Corporation -0.12% 0.37% 2.66% 16.28% 12.58% 38.67% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.16% 3.51% 6.6% 11.09% 3.81% 22.97%

For the past year Fidus Investment Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than The Carlyle Group L.P.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Fidus Investment Corporation beats The Carlyle Group L.P.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.