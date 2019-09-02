Comparing of Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS) and OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS)

We are comparing Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) and OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidus Investment Corporation 16 4.68 N/A 1.87 8.66 OFS Capital Corporation 12 3.14 N/A 0.74 15.01

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Fidus Investment Corporation and OFS Capital Corporation. OFS Capital Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Fidus Investment Corporation. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Fidus Investment Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than OFS Capital Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidus Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% OFS Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Fidus Investment Corporation and OFS Capital Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidus Investment Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 OFS Capital Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 15.59% for Fidus Investment Corporation with consensus target price of $17.5. OFS Capital Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $12 consensus target price and a 4.80% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Fidus Investment Corporation appears more favorable than OFS Capital Corporation, based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.34% of Fidus Investment Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 24.08% of OFS Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 1.27% are Fidus Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 22.08% of OFS Capital Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fidus Investment Corporation -0.12% 0.37% 2.66% 16.28% 12.58% 38.67% OFS Capital Corporation -0.63% -10.11% -11.76% -2.04% -3.92% 4.06%

For the past year Fidus Investment Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than OFS Capital Corporation.

Summary

Fidus Investment Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors OFS Capital Corporation.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The fund invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $3 million and $20 million in companies with revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA between $3 million and $30 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The fund seeks to invest in companies with debt values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.