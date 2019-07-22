Comparing of Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG)

Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidus Investment Corporation 15 5.04 N/A 1.87 8.65 Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 12 15.54 N/A -0.11 0.00

In table 1 we can see Fidus Investment Corporation and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Fidus Investment Corporation and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidus Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Fidus Investment Corporation and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidus Investment Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Fidus Investment Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 9.21% and an $17.67 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.34% of Fidus Investment Corporation shares and 21.27% of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund shares. About 1.27% of Fidus Investment Corporation’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fidus Investment Corporation -0.31% 5% 11.74% 15.32% 17.75% 38.41% Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.5% 2.43% 7.58% 12.85% 6.92% 11.42%

For the past year Fidus Investment Corporation has stronger performance than Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Summary

Fidus Investment Corporation beats Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund on 5 of the 6 factors.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.