Comparing of Fidelity Southern Corporation (LION) and Its Rivals

Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) is a company in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Fidelity Southern Corporation has 69.8% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 52.67% institutional ownership for its competitors. 15.1% of Fidelity Southern Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.84% of all Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Fidelity Southern Corporation and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity Southern Corporation 0.00% 8.70% 0.80% Industry Average 27.92% 9.34% 1.03%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Fidelity Southern Corporation and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity Southern Corporation N/A 30 20.69 Industry Average 97.42M 348.97M 14.06

Fidelity Southern Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Fidelity Southern Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity Southern Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.20 1.56 2.67

The potential upside of the rivals is 28.29%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Fidelity Southern Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fidelity Southern Corporation -0.41% 2.23% -7.95% 22.15% 24.63% 10.84% Industry Average 3.17% 3.50% 4.58% 7.70% 9.00% 13.74%

For the past year Fidelity Southern Corporation has weaker performance than Fidelity Southern Corporation’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Fidelity Southern Corporation is 34.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.66. Competitively, Fidelity Southern Corporation’s peers’ beta is 0.81 which is 19.38% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Fidelity Southern Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Fidelity Southern Corporation’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 5 indicators compared to the company itself.