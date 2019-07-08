Comparing of FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

This is a contrast between FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FibroGen Inc. 49 17.99 N/A -1.04 0.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -18.04 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -28.6% -16.3% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -126.8% -82.6%

Liquidity

FibroGen Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. FibroGen Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for FibroGen Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FibroGen Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of FibroGen Inc. is $71.25, with potential upside of 66.67%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

FibroGen Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67.1% and 16.2%. About 3.7% of FibroGen Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% are X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FibroGen Inc. -18.47% -22.4% -34.26% -10.03% -23.86% -18.24% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.84% 43.8% 24.75% 144.04% -84.56% 44.11%

For the past year FibroGen Inc. had bearish trend while X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

FibroGen Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.