Comparing of FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

We will be comparing the differences between FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FibroGen Inc. 49 20.10 N/A -1.04 0.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -7.41 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of FibroGen Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -28.6% -16.3% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for FibroGen Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FibroGen Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

FibroGen Inc. has a 49.18% upside potential and a consensus price target of $71.25.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 67.1% of FibroGen Inc. shares and 0% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 3.7% of FibroGen Inc. shares. Competitively, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FibroGen Inc. -18.47% -22.4% -34.26% -10.03% -23.86% -18.24% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -9.71% -18.82% 0% 0% 0% 14.56%

For the past year FibroGen Inc. has -18.24% weaker performance while Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has 14.56% stronger performance.

Summary

FibroGen Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.