Comparing of FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC)

This is a contrast between FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FibroGen Inc. 42 0.00 80.45M -1.07 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 78 -0.39 48.47M -6.08 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of FibroGen Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FibroGen Inc. 192,004,773.27% -18.4% -10.6% Blueprint Medicines Corporation 62,093,261.59% -59.3% -45.4%

Volatility and Risk

FibroGen Inc.’s current beta is 1.84 and it happens to be 84.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s 1.52 beta is the reason why it is 52.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of FibroGen Inc. is 6.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.2. The Current Ratio of rival Blueprint Medicines Corporation is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.6. Blueprint Medicines Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than FibroGen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

FibroGen Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FibroGen Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 1 4 2.80

The average price target of FibroGen Inc. is $65, with potential upside of 84.08%. Competitively Blueprint Medicines Corporation has an average price target of $110.4, with potential upside of 52.78%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that FibroGen Inc. seems more appealing than Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both FibroGen Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 67.8% and 95% respectively. FibroGen Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.6%. Competitively, 0.5% are Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12% Blueprint Medicines Corporation -1.24% 3.33% 34.83% 41.26% 70.01% 85.77%

For the past year FibroGen Inc. has weaker performance than Blueprint Medicines Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors FibroGen Inc. beats Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.