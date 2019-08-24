Comparing of FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

We are comparing FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FibroGen Inc. 48 10.29 N/A -1.07 0.00 BeiGene Ltd. 131 20.13 N/A -12.75 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -18.4% -10.6% BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7%

Volatility and Risk

FibroGen Inc. has a 1.84 beta, while its volatility is 84.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. BeiGene Ltd.’s 1.04 beta is the reason why it is 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of FibroGen Inc. is 6.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.2. The Current Ratio of rival BeiGene Ltd. is 7.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.5. BeiGene Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than FibroGen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered FibroGen Inc. and BeiGene Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FibroGen Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

FibroGen Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 70.97% and an $71.33 average price target. BeiGene Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $205.5 average price target and a 43.98% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, FibroGen Inc. is looking more favorable than BeiGene Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

FibroGen Inc. and BeiGene Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67.8% and 82.7%. Insiders owned roughly 4.6% of FibroGen Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.1% are BeiGene Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12% BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08%

For the past year FibroGen Inc. had bullish trend while BeiGene Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors FibroGen Inc. beats BeiGene Ltd.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.