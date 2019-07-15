Comparing of FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

As Biotechnology companies, FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FibroGen Inc. 49 19.19 N/A -1.04 0.00 Allakos Inc. 41 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Demonstrates FibroGen Inc. and Allakos Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -28.6% -16.3% Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of FibroGen Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8. Competitively, Allakos Inc. has 20.5 and 20.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Allakos Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than FibroGen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

FibroGen Inc. and Allakos Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FibroGen Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Allakos Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of FibroGen Inc. is $71.25, with potential upside of 56.25%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67.1% of FibroGen Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 85% of Allakos Inc. are owned by institutional investors. FibroGen Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.7%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FibroGen Inc. -18.47% -22.4% -34.26% -10.03% -23.86% -18.24% Allakos Inc. 2.97% 10.77% 19.79% -21.67% 0% -20.32%

For the past year FibroGen Inc. was less bearish than Allakos Inc.

Summary

FibroGen Inc. beats Allakos Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.