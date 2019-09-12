Comparing of FGL Holdings (FG) and Its Competitors

As Life Insurance company, FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.6% of FGL Holdings’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.09% of all Life Insurance’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand FGL Holdings has 0.1% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 7.92% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has FGL Holdings and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FGL Holdings 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 8.60% 32.00% 0.89%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting FGL Holdings and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio FGL Holdings N/A 8 19.50 Industry Average 1.18B 13.73B 14.59

FGL Holdings has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio FGL Holdings is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for FGL Holdings and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FGL Holdings 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.83 1.00 2.00

The potential upside of the competitors is 52.97%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of FGL Holdings and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FGL Holdings -0.61% -2.4% -3.09% 3.43% -8.94% 22.37% Industry Average 2.66% 8.46% 5.67% 10.45% 19.06% 19.59%

For the past year FGL Holdings has stronger performance than FGL Holdings’s peers.

Dividends

FGL Holdings does not pay a dividend.

FGL Holdings, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance and fixed annuity products in the United States. It also offers reinsurance solutions for life and annuity. The company sells its products through a network of independent marketing organizations and independent agents. FGL Holdings is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.