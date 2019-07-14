Comparing of Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) and Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) and Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) have been rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferroglobe PLC 2 0.13 N/A 0.25 8.11 Teck Resources Limited 22 0.00 N/A 3.81 5.54

In table 1 we can see Ferroglobe PLC and Teck Resources Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Teck Resources Limited seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Ferroglobe PLC. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Ferroglobe PLC is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferroglobe PLC 0.00% 4.7% 2% Teck Resources Limited 0.00% 13.3% 7.5%

Volatility and Risk

Ferroglobe PLC’s volatility measures that it’s 151.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.51 beta. Teck Resources Limited’s 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.32 beta.

Liquidity

Ferroglobe PLC’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.8 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Teck Resources Limited are 3 and 2.1 respectively. Teck Resources Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ferroglobe PLC.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Ferroglobe PLC and Teck Resources Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferroglobe PLC 0 1 1 2.50 Teck Resources Limited 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 101.81% for Ferroglobe PLC with average price target of $3.35. Meanwhile, Teck Resources Limited’s average price target is $28, while its potential upside is 29.15%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Ferroglobe PLC seems more appealing than Teck Resources Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ferroglobe PLC and Teck Resources Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.3% and 73.7%. 82.53% are Ferroglobe PLC’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Teck Resources Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ferroglobe PLC -4.27% -13.3% -14.77% -69.3% -81.75% 27.04% Teck Resources Limited -3.96% -14.75% -2.04% 1.59% -25.33% -2.09%

For the past year Ferroglobe PLC has 27.04% stronger performance while Teck Resources Limited has -2.09% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Teck Resources Limited beats Ferroglobe PLC.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicon metals that are used in personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as used in the manufacture of silicone chemicals; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel. It also provides ferrosilicon products that are used to produce stainless steel, carbon steel, and various other steel alloys, as well as to manufacture electrodes and aluminum; silico calcium, which is used in the deoxidation and desulfurization of liquid steel, and production of coatings for cast iron pipes, as well as in the welding process of powder metal; nodularizers and inoculants, which are used in the production of iron; and silica fume, a by-product of the electrometallurgical process of silicon metal and ferrosilicon. In addition, the company operates quartz mines located in Spain, South Africa, the United States, and Canada; and low-ash and metallurgical coal mines in the United States. It serves silicone chemical, aluminum, and steel manufacturers; auto companies and their suppliers; ductile iron foundries; manufacturers of photovoltaic solar cells and computer chips; and concrete producers. The company was formerly known as VeloNewco Limited. Ferroglobe PLC was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Ferroglobe PLC is a subsidiary of Grupo Villar Mir, S.A.

Teck Resources Limited explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The companyÂ’s principal products comprise steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; and lead concentrates. It also produces molybdenum, gold, silver, germanium, indium, and cadmium, as well as chemicals, industrial products, and fertilizers. In addition, the company holds interest in oil sands projects and other interests in the Athabasca region of Alberta; and owns interests in mining and processing operations in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Peru, as well as operates a metallurgical complex. Further, it owns an interest in a wind power facility. The company was formerly known as Teck Cominco Limited and changed its name to Teck Resources Limited in April 2009. Teck Resources Limited was founded in 1906 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.