Comparing of Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) and Its Competitors

We are comparing Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) and its competitors on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ferroglobe PLC has 39.8% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 37.39% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Ferroglobe PLC has 82.53% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 14.75% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Ferroglobe PLC and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferroglobe PLC 0.00% -2.10% -0.90% Industry Average 22.91% 43.41% 10.63%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Ferroglobe PLC and its rivals’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ferroglobe PLC N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 356.49M 1.56B 23.17

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Ferroglobe PLC and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferroglobe PLC 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.43 2.00 2.42

The competitors have a potential upside of 90.78%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ferroglobe PLC and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ferroglobe PLC -7.93% -14.69% -27.05% -37.08% -81.33% -5.03% Industry Average 6.72% 13.97% 15.44% 14.55% 14.25% 25.73%

For the past year Ferroglobe PLC had bearish trend while Ferroglobe PLC’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ferroglobe PLC are 1.7 and 0.8. Competitively, Ferroglobe PLC’s competitors have 2.27 and 1.81 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ferroglobe PLC’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ferroglobe PLC.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.72 shows that Ferroglobe PLC is 172.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ferroglobe PLC’s rivals’ beta is 1.41 which is 40.52% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Ferroglobe PLC does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Ferroglobe PLC’s competitors beat Ferroglobe PLC.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicon metals that are used in personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as used in the manufacture of silicone chemicals; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel. It also provides ferrosilicon products that are used to produce stainless steel, carbon steel, and various other steel alloys, as well as to manufacture electrodes and aluminum; silico calcium, which is used in the deoxidation and desulfurization of liquid steel, and production of coatings for cast iron pipes, as well as in the welding process of powder metal; nodularizers and inoculants, which are used in the production of iron; and silica fume, a by-product of the electrometallurgical process of silicon metal and ferrosilicon. In addition, the company operates quartz mines located in Spain, South Africa, the United States, and Canada; and low-ash and metallurgical coal mines in the United States. It serves silicone chemical, aluminum, and steel manufacturers; auto companies and their suppliers; ductile iron foundries; manufacturers of photovoltaic solar cells and computer chips; and concrete producers. The company was formerly known as VeloNewco Limited. Ferroglobe PLC was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Ferroglobe PLC is a subsidiary of Grupo Villar Mir, S.A.