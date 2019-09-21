Comparing of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT)

Since Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.57 0.00 Teligent Inc. 1 0.78 N/A -0.75 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Teligent Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49.6% -46.5% Teligent Inc. 0.00% -156% -21.1%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of -0.18 shows that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 118.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Teligent Inc.’s 61.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.61 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 14 while its Current Ratio is 14. Meanwhile, Teligent Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Teligent Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Teligent Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 51.6% and 85.2% respectively. Insiders owned 17.41% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.1% are Teligent Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65% Teligent Inc. -5.8% 0% -34.08% -62.64% -84.26% -52.55%

For the past year Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Teligent Inc.

Summary

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Teligent Inc.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.