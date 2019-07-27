Comparing of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.90 N/A -0.39 0.00

Demonstrates Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.8% -39.4% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -65.7% -39.6%

Volatility & Risk

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 144.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its -0.44 beta. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.69 beta is the reason why it is 69.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 14 while its Quick Ratio stands at 14. The Current Ratio of rival NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.2. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 52.1% and 1% respectively. 17.41% are Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 25.87% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.94% -6.11% -42.13% -43.5% -62.87% -32.6% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. -39.47% -51.4% -66.31% -53.69% -82.95% -32.7%

For the past year Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.