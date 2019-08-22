Comparing of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

This is a contrast between Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.57 0.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49.6% -46.5% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74%

Volatility & Risk

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 118.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its -0.18 beta. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.81 beta which makes it 181.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 14 while its Quick Ratio stands at 14. The Current Ratio of rival Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.4. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

On the other hand, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 1,373.21% and its average price target is $16.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 51.6% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 71.5% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 17.41% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67%

For the past year Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.