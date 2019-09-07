Comparing of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

As Biotechnology companies, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.57 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 21 6.52 N/A 2.08 10.22

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49.6% -46.5% Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1%

Risk & Volatility

A -0.18 beta indicates that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 118.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Exelixis Inc. on the other hand, has 1.95 beta which makes it 95.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 14 and 14 respectively. Its competitor Exelixis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is 7.5. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Exelixis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Exelixis Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23 consensus price target and a 19.36% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Exelixis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 51.6% and 80.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 17.41% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.4% of Exelixis Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65% Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13%

For the past year Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Exelixis Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Exelixis Inc. beats Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.