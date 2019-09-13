Comparing of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX)

Both Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.57 0.00 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.49 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49.6% -46.5% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -277.6% -57.3%

Risk and Volatility

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 118.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of -0.18. Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.94 beta and it is 94.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 14 while its Quick Ratio stands at 14. The Current Ratio of rival Cytori Therapeutics Inc. is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.3. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 51.6% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.8% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 17.41% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.96% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -12.55% -15.29% -33.32% -40.32% -71.15% -28.38%

For the past year Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cytori Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.