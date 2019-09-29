Comparing of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 11.25M -0.57 0.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 19.87M -0.81 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 245,039,315.20% -49.6% -46.5% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 515,755,593.63% -236.6% -115.3%

Volatility & Risk

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a -0.18 beta, while its volatility is 118.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s 19.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.19 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 14 while its Quick Ratio stands at 14. The Current Ratio of rival Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 51.6% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 11.4% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 17.41% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96%

For the past year Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -26.65% weaker performance while Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has 12.96% stronger performance.

Summary

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.