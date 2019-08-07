Comparing of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Since Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.57 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

Table 1 highlights Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49.6% -46.5% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.8% -151.5%

Volatility and Risk

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 118.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its -0.18 beta. Competitively, Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s 165.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.65 beta.

Liquidity

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 14 and 14 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Axsome Therapeutics Inc. are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25 consensus price target and a 2.00% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 51.6% and 46.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 17.41% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.2% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26%

For the past year Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Axsome Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.