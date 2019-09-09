Comparing of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT)

This is a contrast between Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.57 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49.6% -46.5% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4%

Risk & Volatility

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 118.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its -0.18 beta. Competitively, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.26 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 14 while its Current Ratio is 14. Meanwhile, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s average price target is $15.5, while its potential upside is 118.31%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 51.6% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 22.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 17.41% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9%

For the past year Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Summary

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.