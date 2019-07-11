Comparing of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Both Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 42.76 N/A -2.21 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.8% -39.4% Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5%

Liquidity

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14 and a Quick Ratio of 14. Competitively, Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.9 and has 12.9 Quick Ratio. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Arcus Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 average target price and a 135.29% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 52.1% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 50.1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares. About 17.41% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.94% -6.11% -42.13% -43.5% -62.87% -32.6% Arcus Biosciences Inc. -11.71% -22.28% -12.81% -20.64% -37.99% -9.66%

For the past year Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.