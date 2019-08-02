Comparing of Federated Investors Inc. (FII) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV)

Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federated Investors Inc. 31 2.75 N/A 2.13 16.32 Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 14 22.90 N/A 0.75 19.49

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Federated Investors Inc. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Federated Investors Inc. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Federated Investors Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Federated Investors Inc. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federated Investors Inc. 0.00% 25% 14.2% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Federated Investors Inc. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 91.4% and 16.26%. Federated Investors Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.4%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Federated Investors Inc. 2.54% 6.33% 10.85% 34.17% 43.54% 30.89% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 2.02% -1.15% 3.29% 9.1% 7.18% 11.49%

For the past year Federated Investors Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Federated Investors Inc. beats Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Investors, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.