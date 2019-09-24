Comparing of Federated Investors Inc. (FII) and Its Rivals

As Asset Management company, Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Federated Investors Inc. has 91.4% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its rivals. 3.4% of Federated Investors Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Federated Investors Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federated Investors Inc. 0.00% 25.00% 14.20% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Federated Investors Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Federated Investors Inc. N/A 32 16.32 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Federated Investors Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Federated Investors Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Federated Investors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.76 1.88 2.57

Federated Investors Inc. presently has a consensus price target of $31, suggesting a potential downside of -3.88%. As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 198.05%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Federated Investors Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Federated Investors Inc. 2.54% 6.33% 10.85% 34.17% 43.54% 30.89% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Federated Investors Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Federated Investors Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, Federated Investors Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 3.49 and has 3.58 Quick Ratio. Federated Investors Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Federated Investors Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Federated Investors Inc. has a beta of 0.78 and its 22.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Federated Investors Inc.’s rivals are 24.17% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.24 beta.

Dividends

Federated Investors Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Federated Investors Inc.’s rivals beat Federated Investors Inc.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Investors, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.