Comparing of Federated Investors Inc. (FII) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH)

Both Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federated Investors Inc. 30 2.89 N/A 2.13 14.43 AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Federated Investors Inc. and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federated Investors Inc. 0.00% 24.4% 13.8% AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Federated Investors Inc. and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 92.9% and 0% respectively. 3.6% are Federated Investors Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Federated Investors Inc. -3.37% -5.36% 10.38% 21.95% 24.32% 15.71% AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund -0.43% -0.11% 2.46% 3.62% -1.61% 14.79%

For the past year Federated Investors Inc. was more bullish than AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.

Summary

Federated Investors Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Investors, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.