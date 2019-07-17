Comparing of Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP)

Both Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Retail industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Realty Investment Trust 132 10.47 N/A 3.01 43.16 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 12 0.22 N/A -2.90 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Federal Realty Investment Trust and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Realty Investment Trust 0.00% 10.6% 3.7% Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Realty Investment Trust 0 2 0 2.00 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 7.47% for Federal Realty Investment Trust with average price target of $141.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Federal Realty Investment Trust and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96.7% and 63.94%. About 0.8% of Federal Realty Investment Trust’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Federal Realty Investment Trust 0.44% -4.71% -4.05% 1.11% 10.8% 10.21% Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. -1.64% -0.79% 39.62% -27.19% -13.39% 75.34%

For the past year Federal Realty Investment Trust has weaker performance than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.

Summary

Federal Realty Investment Trust beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.