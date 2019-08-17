Comparing of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM-A) and Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM.A) and Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Credit Services. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 68 4.04 N/A 8.76 7.83 Medallion Financial Corp. 6 0.73 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation and Medallion Financial Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM.A) and Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Medallion Financial Corp. 0.00% -3.4% -0.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation and Medallion Financial Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Medallion Financial Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Medallion Financial Corp. is $10, which is potential 124.72% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation and Medallion Financial Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 25.8%. Insiders Competitively, held 3.3% of Medallion Financial Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 4.9% 6.39% -10.14% 7.12% -9.96% 20.39% Medallion Financial Corp. 4.38% -26.22% -27.39% -5.11% -2.53% 6.82%

For the past year Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has stronger performance than Medallion Financial Corp.

Summary

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Medallion Financial Corp.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments on designated eligible mortgage loans. The USDA Guarantees segment purchases portions of certain agricultural, rural development, business and industry, and community facilities loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The Rural Utilities segment purchases and guarantees securities that are backed by eligible rural electric and telephone loans. The Institutional Credit segment engages in purchasing and guaranteeing general obligations of institutions that are secured by types of loans eligible under the Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, or Rural Utilities lines of business. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business. It also provides secured mezzanine loans to businesses in various industries, including manufacturing, and various service providers; and asset based loans. In addition, the company offers other secured commercial loans to various businesses comprising retail trade and various service providers; and other debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various industries. Further, it raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.