Comparing of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM-A) and FlexShopper Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY)

Since Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM.A) and FlexShopper Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) are part of the Credit Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 72 0.00 9.67M 8.76 7.83 FlexShopper Inc. 2 0.00 9.36M -1.22 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 13,404,491.27% 0% 0% FlexShopper Inc. 568,168,022.34% 59.7% -24%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation and FlexShopper Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 FlexShopper Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively FlexShopper Inc. has a consensus price target of $3, with potential upside of 97.37%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation and FlexShopper Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 27.5% respectively. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.7% of FlexShopper Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 4.9% 6.39% -10.14% 7.12% -9.96% 20.39% FlexShopper Inc. -21.95% 44.14% 84.76% 99.15% -57.89% 110%

For the past year Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than FlexShopper Inc.

Summary

FlexShopper Inc. beats Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation on 6 of the 11 factors.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments on designated eligible mortgage loans. The USDA Guarantees segment purchases portions of certain agricultural, rural development, business and industry, and community facilities loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The Rural Utilities segment purchases and guarantees securities that are backed by eligible rural electric and telephone loans. The Institutional Credit segment engages in purchasing and guaranteeing general obligations of institutions that are secured by types of loans eligible under the Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, or Rural Utilities lines of business. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

FlexShopper, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC, provides various types of durable goods to consumers on a lease-to-own basis and lease-to-own (LTO) terms to consumers of third party retailers and e-tailers. It offers products through FlexShopper.com, an LTO e-commerce marketplace, which features approximately 80,000 items, including electronics, furniture, musical instruments, and equipment; third party e-commerce sites featuring FlexShopperÂ’s LTO payment method; FlexShopperÂ’s automated kiosks located in certain retail locations; and FlexShopper Wallet, a mobile application enabling consumers to get durable goods from retailers with their smartphones. The company was formerly known as Anchor Funding Services, Inc. and changed its name to FlexShopper, Inc. in October 2013. FlexShopper, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.