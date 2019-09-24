Comparing of FBL Financial Group Inc. (FFG) and Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Both FBL Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:FFG) and Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) compete on a level playing field in the Life Insurance industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FBL Financial Group Inc. 62 1.96 N/A 4.19 14.97 Prudential plc 41 0.00 N/A 2.91 14.26

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of FBL Financial Group Inc. and Prudential plc. Prudential plc seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to FBL Financial Group Inc. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. FBL Financial Group Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Prudential plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us FBL Financial Group Inc. and Prudential plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FBL Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Prudential plc 0.00% 18.6% 0.6%

Volatility & Risk

FBL Financial Group Inc. is 31.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.69 beta. Competitively, Prudential plc is 41.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.41 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both FBL Financial Group Inc. and Prudential plc are owned by institutional investors at 30.9% and 2% respectively. Insiders held 0.1% of FBL Financial Group Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.2% of Prudential plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FBL Financial Group Inc. -1.99% -1.86% 0.06% -6.14% -20.69% -2.39% Prudential plc -4.93% -6.83% -8.39% 5.36% -11.55% 17.33%

For the past year FBL Financial Group Inc. had bearish trend while Prudential plc had bullish trend.

Summary

FBL Financial Group Inc. beats Prudential plc on 7 of the 9 factors.

FBL Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies. The company markets its products to Farm Bureau members, and other individuals and businesses through exclusive agents and agency managers principally under the consumer brand name of Farm Bureau Financial Services in the Midwestern and Western sections of the United States. FBL Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.