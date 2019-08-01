Comparing of FBL Financial Group Inc. (FFG) and American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL)

FBL Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:FFG) and American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) compete with each other in the Life Insurance sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FBL Financial Group Inc. 66 2.09 N/A 4.19 15.52 American Equity Investment Life Holding Company 29 0.97 N/A 3.13 9.43

Demonstrates FBL Financial Group Inc. and American Equity Investment Life Holding Company earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to FBL Financial Group Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. FBL Financial Group Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us FBL Financial Group Inc. and American Equity Investment Life Holding Company’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FBL Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% American Equity Investment Life Holding Company 0.00% 17.9% 0.7%

Risk & Volatility

FBL Financial Group Inc.’s 0.74 beta indicates that its volatility is 26.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company’s 123.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.23 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for FBL Financial Group Inc. and American Equity Investment Life Holding Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FBL Financial Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 American Equity Investment Life Holding Company 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively American Equity Investment Life Holding Company has an average price target of $31, with potential upside of 20.16%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

FBL Financial Group Inc. and American Equity Investment Life Holding Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31.4% and 95.7%. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of FBL Financial Group Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FBL Financial Group Inc. 0.62% 1.63% -4.91% -6.95% -13.43% 1.14% American Equity Investment Life Holding Company 0.72% 5.23% -6.46% -15.15% 2.85% 5.8%

For the past year FBL Financial Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than American Equity Investment Life Holding Company.

Summary

FBL Financial Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors American Equity Investment Life Holding Company.

FBL Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies. The company markets its products to Farm Bureau members, and other individuals and businesses through exclusive agents and agency managers principally under the consumer brand name of Farm Bureau Financial Services in the Midwestern and Western sections of the United States. FBL Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.