Comparing of Fauquier Bankshares Inc. (FBSS) and Its Rivals

As Regional – Southeast Banks company, Fauquier Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Fauquier Bankshares Inc. has 26% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 58.28% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Fauquier Bankshares Inc. has 4.3% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 2.88% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Fauquier Bankshares Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fauquier Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 10.30% 0.90% Industry Average 30.08% 9.94% 1.23%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Fauquier Bankshares Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Fauquier Bankshares Inc. N/A 21 12.79 Industry Average 290.44M 965.67M 12.77

Fauquier Bankshares Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently higher P/E ratio Fauquier Bankshares Inc. is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Fauquier Bankshares Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fauquier Bankshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.75 2.25 2.34

As a group, Regional – Southeast Banks companies have a potential upside of -4.01%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Fauquier Bankshares Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fauquier Bankshares Inc. -0.15% -2.14% -4.01% 3.06% -3.25% 7.19% Industry Average 1.42% 5.03% 8.46% 15.46% 1.11% 27.04%

For the past year Fauquier Bankshares Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.51 shows that Fauquier Bankshares Inc. is 49.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Fauquier Bankshares Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.97 which is 2.74% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Fauquier Bankshares Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Fauquier Bankshares Inc.’s competitors beat Fauquier Bankshares Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposits, including interest and non-interest bearing demand deposit, money market deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and time deposits. Its loan products include secured and unsecured commercial and real estate loans, stand-by letters of credit and grants available credit for installment, unsecured and secured personal loans, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as automobile and other types of consumer financing services. In addition, the company offers safe deposit, automated teller machine, debit and credit card, cash management, direct deposit, notary, night depository, prepaid debit card, cashier's check, domestic and international collection, savings bond, drive-in teller, mobile and Internet banking, telephone banking, and banking by mail services. Further, it provides personalized services, such as investment management, trust, estate settlement, retirement, insurance, and brokerage services. The company provides its services through 11 full service branch offices located in the Virginia communities of Old Town-Warrenton, Warrenton, Catlett, The Plains, Sudley Road-Manassas, New Baltimore, Bealeton, Bristow, Haymarket, Gainesville, and Centreville Road-Manassas, Virginia. Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is based in Warrenton, Virginia.