Comparing of Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics Inc. 18 231.02 N/A -1.23 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 8 73.37 N/A -2.04 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Synlogic Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2% Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -36.2% -32.3%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.96 shows that Fate Therapeutics Inc. is 96.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Synlogic Inc.’s 138.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.38 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Fate Therapeutics Inc. is 6.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.4. The Current Ratio of rival Synlogic Inc. is 14.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 14.9. Synlogic Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Synlogic Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Synlogic Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential is -13.74% at a $19.4 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.1% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.1% of Synlogic Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Synlogic Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fate Therapeutics Inc. 11.2% 12.56% 24.88% 43.29% 100.55% 43.18% Synlogic Inc. 0.12% 3.77% -19.34% 3.38% -22% 17.83%

For the past year Fate Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Synlogic Inc.

Summary

Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Synlogic Inc.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.