Comparing of Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)

This is a contrast between Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics Inc. 18 149.24 N/A -1.23 0.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2% Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.62 shows that Fate Therapeutics Inc. is 62.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Novus Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 2.83 which is 183.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Fate Therapeutics Inc. are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. Its competitor Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Fate Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$20.6 is Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 10.93%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.8% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares and 51.3% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.9% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fate Therapeutics Inc. -0.23% 3.72% 35.11% 49.39% 152% 71.86% Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32%

For the past year Fate Therapeutics Inc. has 71.86% stronger performance while Novus Therapeutics Inc. has -47.32% weaker performance.

Summary

Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats Novus Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.