Comparing of Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics Inc. 18 0.00 54.70M -1.23 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 8 -0.79 39.63M -0.35 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Fate Therapeutics Inc. and MediciNova Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics Inc. 310,972,143.26% -54.3% -39.2% MediciNova Inc. 467,334,905.66% -21.1% -20.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.62 beta means Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 62.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, MediciNova Inc. has beta of 1.18 which is 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Fate Therapeutics Inc. is 6.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.4. The Current Ratio of rival MediciNova Inc. is 34.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 34.8. MediciNova Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Fate Therapeutics Inc. and MediciNova Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 MediciNova Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 61.60% and an $25 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Fate Therapeutics Inc. and MediciNova Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.8% and 21.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, MediciNova Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fate Therapeutics Inc. -0.23% 3.72% 35.11% 49.39% 152% 71.86% MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77%

For the past year Fate Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than MediciNova Inc.

Summary

MediciNova Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.